Grocery Store Worker's Union Continues Push For Hazard Pay

By Charles Woodman
msn.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERCE COUNTY, WA — An ordinance promising hazard pay to grocery store workers in Pierce County is all but dead, but the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 367 is not going to let it go without a fight. Earlier this month, the Pierce County Council voted 4 -3 to...

