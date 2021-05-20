New Data on Booster Shots Expected in Next 2 Months, Bourla Says

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- New data on booster shots for Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine could be revealed within the next two months, according to the pharmaceutical company’s chief executive officer. “We are right now in the middle of the trials, and the data are coming as we speak,” Albert Bourla said during...

WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX

The head of the World Health Organization called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. COVAX, which supplies doses to poorer countries, relies heavily on India's Serum Institute's exports of the...
Pfizer COVID-19 Shot Expanded to US Children as Young as 12

The U.S. is expanding use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12. The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that the shot is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers. Shots could begin soon once a federal vaccine panel issues recommendations for using the vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds.
Cashing in on COVID! Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla - whose pay rose 17% to $21M last year - scores deal with Harper Business to write a book on vaccine maker's 'nine-month race to make the impossible possible'

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla has become the latest leader to cash in on the COVID-19 pandemic, after scoring a deal with Harper Business to write a book on the vaccine maker's 'nine-month race to make the impossible possible'. Bourla, 59, whose pay rose 17 percent to a...
MRNA Vaccine Booster Shots Likely Required Within Six Months To Protect Against Covid-19 Variants

The majority of new infections in the US, Europe, and most other countries are now driven by variants. Until recently, the B.1.1.7 variant was the most dominant strain in the UK and throughout Europe and is prevalent in the United States as well. In South Africa the dominant strain is the B.1.351 variant; in South America, the P.1 variant. Now in India, three closely related strains, B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3, are now running rampant. The B.1.617.2 variant has appeared in the UK as well. These variants of SARS-CoV-2 are highly transmissible, capable of reinfection, and cause more serious disease. They also introduce the distressing possibility that current generations of Covid-19 vaccines may not protect as well against these variants as they do original strains.
White House says COVID booster shots will also be free

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Should COVID-19 booster shots be necessary this year, American’s won’t have to worry about paying for them, according to the White House. White House COVID-19 Response Team chief science...
Moderna says booster shot effective against variants

CLEVELAND — Moderna has said its booster shot is effective against COVID-19 variants from Brazil and South Africa, while undetected early heart damage significantly increases the risk of death for hospitalized coronavirus patients. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...
Biden health official says COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free to the public if they are needed, a top U.S. health official said Tuesday. David Kessler, the chief science officer for the White House's COVID-19 response team, told senators at a hearing on Tuesday that the federal government has funding to purchase the next round of vaccines, so individuals won't have to pay.
Pfizer CEO says lower-income countries didn’t order vaccines

Pfizer Inc.’s chief executive said that low- and middle-income countries had opted not to order the company’s Covid-19 shot, in a letter posted online after the Biden administration said it supported waiving patents to expand global access to vaccines. “We reached out to all nations asking them to place orders...
What's Going on With COVID Booster Shots?

Millions of Americans have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, there's a real possibility that another booster shot could be needed. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on April 21, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli answer a viewer's question about what's going on with these booster vaccines.
Pfizer Executive Says This Is Who Will Get COVID Booster Shots First

As more of the nation becomes vaccinated against COVID-19, there's been increasing interest in how and when we'll receive booster shots. But perhaps as important as how and when is the question of who. Just like the initial vaccine rollout, which has successfully reached over 150 million Americans thus far, the booster shot will require an organized system to reach the most vulnerable individuals first. Read on to find out who will be first in line for the booster and when you might expect to get one yourself. And for more on what to expect from your booster, Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters likely needed every 9 to 12 months, Moderna president says

LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be necessary every nine to 12 months, according to Dr. Stephen Hoge — the president of vaccine manufacturer Moderna. "That probably looks like boosting on a nine to 12 month after primary series as an annual booster for now, at least while we’re continuing to see the evolution of the virus," Hoge said during an earnings call Thursday.