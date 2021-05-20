New Data on Booster Shots Expected in Next 2 Months, Bourla Says

As more of the nation becomes vaccinated against COVID-19, there's been increasing interest in how and when we'll receive booster shots. But perhaps as important as how and when is the question of who. Just like the initial vaccine rollout, which has successfully reached over 150 million Americans thus far, the booster shot will require an organized system to reach the most vulnerable individuals first. Read on to find out who will be first in line for the booster and when you might expect to get one yourself. And for more on what to expect from your booster, Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine.