Hidden just a few kilometres from the EU border is Polesia: Europe’s large pristine region of wetlands, bogs, and primeval forests. Over the last decade, conservationists have tried to bring more attention to the wilderness area, often dubbed “the Amazon of Europe”. Stretching across Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, the area suffered severely in the Chernobyl disaster, and today is increasingly under threat both from climate change, and risky proposals to create an inland shipping route, which would pose destruction to the landscape and its unique labyrinth of waterways. For Belarusian photographer Liliya Hryn, born in one of the Belarus’ oldest cities, Pinsk, in the country’s south, these forests, marshes, moors, swamps, and streams, are not only home — it is where her imagination runs free.