China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 13th straight month

The USD weakened against most of its counterparts on Friday after the retail sales growth rate and the industrial output growth rate, both for April, as well as the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment underperformed market expectations. It should be noted though that the USD during Monday’s Asian session seems to have found some support and attention seems to turn to fundamentals and to a lesser degree financial releases, while the release of the Fed’s minutes on Wednesday has spurred some market interest. The Aussie on the other hand rallied against the USD on Friday yet seems to retreat during today’s Asian session and we expect the future price action of industrial metals such as iron ore and copper to be the main drivers for today. As for US stockmarkets, Nasdaq jumped on Friday as tech shares were on the lead of a rather broad rally supported by moderated inflation fears, given that the retail sales growth rate accelerated less than what the market expected. Gold prices reached a new three month high in today’s Asian session, as US yields retreated further on Friday, while virus worries also provided support. WTI prices seem to remain relatively stable despite the recovery of a major U.S. pipeline network easing concerns over supply and a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions in Asia fuelling fears of lower demand.