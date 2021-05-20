newsbreak-logo
World

China keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged for 13th straight month

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 hours ago

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 13th straight month at its May fixing on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

Twenty-two traders and analysts, or 92% of all 24 participants, in a snap Reuters poll conducted this week predicted no change in either rate.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

