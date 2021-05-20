Lafayette Police respond to fatal shooting on Simcoe Street

The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday evening on Simcoe Street.

According to LPD, the shooting took place in the 1800 block of East Simcoe Street at around 6:40 p.m.

LPD says that the investigation is ongoing.

