newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis And Clark County, MT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow is occurring. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches expected. Along the Continental Divide and immediate east slopes, 12 to 18 inches snow accumulation is expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. The Winter Storm Warning does not include the Helena Valley and Lincoln, where only advisory level criteria are likely. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Tree and or power line damage is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow and most impacts will occur along and northwest of Montana Highway 200 from Bowman`s corner to Rogers Pass. Lower snow accumulations and lesser impacts can be expected elsewhere.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
City
Lincoln, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Storm#Clark County#County Roads#Emergency#Central#The Continental Divide#Continental#Clark Winter Storm#Southern Lewis#Heavy Snow#Montana Highway#Mdt Friday#Immediate East Slopes#Severity#Slippery Roads#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Chouteau County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Minor snow accumulations possible through Sunday morning Rain and rain showers will gradually change over to snow this evening into the overnight. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible across parts of the plains, mainly on grassy areas, but snow may fall at locally heavier rates this evening and tonight resulting in accumulations up to 2 inches along the Rocky Mountain Front, with up to 4 to 6 inches in the mountains, including the Bears Paw, Big Snowy Mountains, Highwood, and Judith Mountains. Roads will likely remain just wet for most areas on the plains, but snow-covered roads are possible where snow falls at heavier rates for an hour or more. Please use caution while traveling. Expect rapid changes in visibility and road conditions if you are traveling across the area this evening through the overnight tonight.