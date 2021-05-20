Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Minor snow accumulations possible through Sunday morning Rain and rain showers will gradually change over to snow this evening into the overnight. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible across parts of the plains, mainly on grassy areas, but snow may fall at locally heavier rates this evening and tonight resulting in accumulations up to 2 inches along the Rocky Mountain Front, with up to 4 to 6 inches in the mountains, including the Bears Paw, Big Snowy Mountains, Highwood, and Judith Mountains. Roads will likely remain just wet for most areas on the plains, but snow-covered roads are possible where snow falls at heavier rates for an hour or more. Please use caution while traveling. Expect rapid changes in visibility and road conditions if you are traveling across the area this evening through the overnight tonight.