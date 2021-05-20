newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpharetta, GA

Report: Colonial Pipeline paid $4.4M to hackers because company didn't know how bad breach was

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Colonial Pipeline had a difficult decision to make after the company was impacted by a cyberattack that halted its pipeline operations. Ultimately, Joseph Blount the CEO of the Alpharetta-based company, approved a $4.4 million payment to hackers, according to the Wall Street Journal. Blount reportedly told the news organization they paid the ransom because they didn't know how bad the breach was or how long it would take to get the pipeline up and going again.

www.11alive.com
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpharetta, GA
Crime & Safety
Alpharetta, GA
Traffic
Alpharetta, GA
Industry
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Business
Alpharetta, GA
Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Metro Atlanta#Ct#Gas Stations#Bad Company#Law Enforcement#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Colonial Pipeline#Chg#Pdisoftware Al#N C Dc#Gas Buddy#Va#La#Payment#Gas Outages#Fuel Supply#Attack#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Industry
Related
Georgia StateTifton Gazette

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Colonial Pipeline says systems have returned to 'normal operations'

ATLANTA — One week after a cyberattack shut down the pipeline that is responsible for almost half of the entire East Coast's fuel supply, the Alpharetta-based company said they've returned to "normal operations." Colonial Pipeline made the announcement on Saturday morning in a statement - just days after they said...
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

That ’70s show? Gas lines after pipeline hack

Monroe County gas stations and drivers are scrambling to deal with a gas shortage caused by a computer hack of Colonial Pipeline, a company based in Alpharetta that delivers fuel to much of the southeastern U.S. It started on Tuesday evening when long lines formed at the Forsyth Ingles gas...
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Allegedly Violated Georgia Tax Law By Claiming Two Permanent Residences

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has allegedly violated a Georgia tax law by claiming permanent residence at two different addresses. Greene allegedly filed two active homestead exemptions in her 2020 Georgia state tax documents, according to WSB-TV. A homestead exemption provides a large tax break for state residents, usually granting a $2,000 exemption from most county and school taxes.
Alpharetta, GAPosted by
Reuters

Colonial Pipeline says corporate website back online

Colonial Pipeline's corporate website was back online on Tuesday after a temporary service disruption unrelated to the ransomware cyberattack against the U.S. energy company, it said on Twitter. The website started experiencing interruptions by Monday night and then went down for more than 10 hours as the operator of the...