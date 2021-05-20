Report: Colonial Pipeline paid $4.4M to hackers because company didn't know how bad breach was

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Colonial Pipeline had a difficult decision to make after the company was impacted by a cyberattack that halted its pipeline operations. Ultimately, Joseph Blount the CEO of the Alpharetta-based company, approved a $4.4 million payment to hackers, according to the Wall Street Journal. Blount reportedly told the news organization they paid the ransom because they didn't know how bad the breach was or how long it would take to get the pipeline up and going again.