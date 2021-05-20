newsbreak-logo
Illinois State

Detained female injured in Illinois shooting

By Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missourian
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State Police responded to Mound City at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night in response to a shooting at the scene of a fire. A report from the State Police indicated a fire in the 700 block of Pear Street occurred earlier in the evening. A Pulaski County (Illinois) Sheriff's deputy was investigating at the scene when "a brief physical altercation with several individuals" occurred as they allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation. The deputy, not identified, detained a female, placing her in the back seat of his vehicle. While he was talking to another person, an unknown suspect shot in the direction of the deputy, according to the report.

State
Illinois State
City
Mound City, IL
Pulaski County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, IL
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois State14news.com

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Pulaski County, ILwsiu.org

Violations of ICE Detention Standards Found at Southern Illinois Jail

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspector general has released a report detailing several violations at a southern Illinois jail that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. An inspection of the Pulaski County Jail revealed the facility didn’t consistently enforce the use of facial coverings, social distancing and other precautions...