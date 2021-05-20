Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Gulfport, Biloxi, Slidell, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, St. Martin, Diamondhead, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Shoreline Park, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills and Pearlington. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. Remain alert while driving and listen for any warnings that are issued.