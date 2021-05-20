newsbreak-logo
Hancock County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * From Monday morning to late Monday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 18.0 feet by Monday evening before beginning to fall. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.

alerts.weather.gov
Pearl River County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pearl River, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pearl River; Walthall A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISH...EASTERN WALTHALL AND NORTHERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1034 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Franklinton to 6 miles north of Poplarville. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Poplarville, Varnado, Salem, Dexter and Angie. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 31 and 42.
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

No water shortage in spring 2021

We moved into our new home the first week of May 1992. We bought a load of centipede grass sod and laid it around the house. There was no rain in the forecast, so we turned on the sprinklers. And, then we kept the sprinklers running off and on for...
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Gulfport, Biloxi, Slidell, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, St. Martin, Diamondhead, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Shoreline Park, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills and Pearlington. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. Remain alert while driving and listen for any warnings that are issued.