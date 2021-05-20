Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 172.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 172.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 172.5 feet. * Impact...At 172.0 feet, Expect bankfull conditions on Red Chute Bayou.

Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WEBSTER...NORTHEASTERN RED RIVER...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 439 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Ringgold, or 21 miles west of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Brice, Womack, Friendship, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WEBSTER...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE AND SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER PARISHES At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ringgold, or 22 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Jamestown, Lake Bistineau South, Ninock and Plum Orchard Landing. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES...EASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benton, or 18 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 300 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported in Vivian. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod, Kildare, Karnack and Gray. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DE SOTO...RED RIVER NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE AND SOUTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Mansfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Coushatta, Martin, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Ashland, Castor, Grand Cane, Edgefield, Carmel, Lake End, Grand Bayou, Kingston, Hanna, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Reeds Store, Armistead and Ajax.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN WEBSTER...SOUTHWESTERN CLAIBORNE AND NORTH CENTRAL BIENVILLE PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 815 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shongaloo, or 7 miles southeast of Springhill, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Minden, Homer, Cotton Valley, Gibsland, Sarepta, Shongaloo, Evergreen, Athens, Mount Lebanon, Leton, Holly Springs, Aycock, Spring Lake, Lake Clairborne and Ada. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana.
Claiborne Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Claiborne; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Union County in south central Arkansas Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas North central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lisbon to near Canfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Dorado, Magnolia, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Haynesville, Taylor, Strong, Calion, Emerson, Shongaloo, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Atlanta, Wesson, Village, Lisbon, Urbana and Lawson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bossier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bossier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MILLER...LAFAYETTE NORTHWESTERN UNION...COLUMBIA COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McNeil to near Fouke. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Smackover, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, Norphlet, McNeil, Fouke, Bradley, Taylor, Buckner, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Canfield, Village, Macedonia, Lisbon, Calhoun and Mount Vernon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Part of Shreveport Region

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:. This warning is in effect until noon today. A severe thunderstorm is moving into the area right now. It is 8 miles south of Bossier City, moving northeast at 30 mph. We could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph. This storm might also include quarter size hail.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.