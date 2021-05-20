Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * From Thursday evening to Friday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near flood stage at 11 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21.