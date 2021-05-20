newsbreak-logo
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * From Thursday evening to Friday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near flood stage at 11 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21.

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Southeast St. Tammany COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Persistent southeast winds will produce tide levels one to two feet above normal during high tide the next several days. High tides will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 914 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Abita Springs, or near Covington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Sun, Bush and Lacombe. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 57 and 73. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Tammany THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND WEST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 921 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 10 miles west of Covington, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hammond, Franklinton, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 39 and 57. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 26, and between mile markers 46 and 55.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TERREBONNE...CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 141 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abita Springs to Montegut. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Slidell, Covington, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan and Westwego. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 214 and 256, and between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 59 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.