Ashley County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 70.1 feet. * Flood pool stage is 70 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 70.1 feet. * Forecast...Forecast...Little change to a very slow fall through Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ASHLEY COUNTY At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berlin, or 7 miles southeast of North Crossett, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Berlin around 815 PM CDT. Wilmot around 840 PM CDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Union County in south central Arkansas Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas North central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lisbon to near Canfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Dorado, Magnolia, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Haynesville, Taylor, Strong, Calion, Emerson, Shongaloo, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Atlanta, Wesson, Village, Lisbon, Urbana and Lawson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Nevada; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MILLER...LAFAYETTE NORTHWESTERN UNION...COLUMBIA COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McNeil to near Fouke. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Smackover, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, Norphlet, McNeil, Fouke, Bradley, Taylor, Buckner, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Canfield, Village, Macedonia, Lisbon, Calhoun and Mount Vernon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana.