Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * From Monday morning to late Monday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 18.0 feet by Monday evening before beginning to fall. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.alerts.weather.gov