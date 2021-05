House Bill 188, the law to greatly increase registration fees on electric vehicles (EVs), isn’t fair to elderly people, like my wife and I, who drive just 5,500 miles/year. We are planning to buy an EV-SUV to replace our current internal combustion IC-SUV, our only vehicle. Our current registration fee is $257/year and we pay $135/year in excise taxes at $.554/gallon of gasoline. So, our annual total is $392. Under HB 188 we would pay $592 for registration on the new EV-SUV, an extra $200/year. If we kept our IC-SUV, we could drive 12,100 miles/year, given our 20 miles per gallon [MPG] rate, before our total tax paid reached $592. So, HB 188 isn’t fair to us.