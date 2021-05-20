Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches. Highest snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected along the Interstate 15 corridor as well as Interstate 90 at Homestake Pass. * WHERE...Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibility will be poor at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet nature of the snow may cause damages to power lines and trees or other vegetation that has fully leafed out.