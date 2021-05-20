newsbreak-logo
Harmon County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Harmon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harmon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southern Harmon and northwestern Hardeman Counties Until 1045 PM CDT AT 1011 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Hollis, moving north at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harmon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Gould to 3 miles west of Quanah to 4 miles northeast of Chalk, moving east at 45 mph. Rain and any hail, along with the potential for stronger winds, will lag at least 10 minutes behind the initial wind shift. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH