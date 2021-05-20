newsbreak-logo
Glacier County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roadways could be snow covered and slippery at times. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Isolated tree or power line damage is possible. Visibility will be poor at times.

alerts.weather.gov
