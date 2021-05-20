Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches possible. Highest accumulations will be at and above pass level. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. The Winter Storm Watch does not include the Helena Valley and the Lincoln area. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.