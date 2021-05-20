Report: Fewer liquor-related arrests in Eau Claire last year

EAU CLAIRE — Liquor law violation arrests in Eau Claire last year were down by 55% compared to 2019, according to data from the Eau Claire Police Department.

Liquor law violations include citations for open containers, underage people inside taverns and bars staying open after hours, said ECPD public information officer Josh Miller.

Eau Claire police arrested 293 adults in connection with liquor law violations in 2020, down from 648 arrests in 2019.

It’s likely there’s a correlation between those lower numbers and bars being closed for some time in 2020, Miller said.

Local bars and restaurants experienced a difficult year. In mid-March, Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsin bars and restaurants to close their in-person dining. Though businesses could reopen in mid-May after a State Supreme Court ruling, they were limited by a local health order that limited their seating capacity.

UW-Eau Claire students, who make up a large portion of some Water Street bars’ business, also had their semester cut short in March 2020 when in-person classes were canceled.

ECPD: Fluctuation in crime rates expected

The Eau Claire Police Department released annual crime data in its 2020 department report.

Property crimes, including robberies, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts, rose in 2020, compared to rates in 2018 and 2019, though the Police Department said it’s difficult to say if the changes should be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those fluctuations in the data are within the normal, expected range of year-to-year changes in Eau Claire crime rates, Miller said.

“If you take a five-year sample, you’ll see fluctuations in numbers like this,” Miller said.

Between 2019 and 2020, the number of burglaries that the Police Department identified increased from 255 to 340; the number of thefts increased from 1,343 to 1,490; and motor vehicle thefts jumped from 66 to 98.

Other crimes saw a dip: The Police Department responded to 993 drug and narcotic offenses last year, compared to 1,362 the year before. The department also made fewer total arrests in 2020 — 3,749 total arrests, compared to 5,268 the year before.

Due to the pandemic, the Police Department shifted its response to some situations last year.

Early in 2020 the department began putting “a real emphasis” on citizen self-report forms, Miller said. People who called the department’s communication center reporting a non-urgent matter would be directed to a self-report form instead, which would go to Police Department staff. An officer would potentially follow up afterward, Miller said.

To limit face-to-face contact in the early months of the pandemic, officers also took some statements over the phone, rather than in person, depending on the situation, Miller said: “It didn’t change anything as far as our response to in-progress matters, emergencies … but it changed a lot about how we handled those smaller things.”

The Eau Claire Police Department’s 2020 report can be found at tinyurl.com/529u7d87.