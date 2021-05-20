Ford unveils the F-150 Lightning, its all-electric pickup truck that will start under $40,000
Ford unveiled Wednesday the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck that is a critical piece of the company’s $22 billion investment into electrification. The vehicle is one of a trifecta of Ford EV debuts and launches in the past year. And it is possibly the most meaningful in terms of the bottom line. The Ford F-150 Lightning, which will be built at the automaker’s Rouge factory in Dearborn, Michigan, follows the introduction of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit, a configurable all-electric cargo van focused on commercial customers.techcrunch.com