Dearborn, MI

Ford unveils the F-150 Lightning, its all-electric pickup truck that will start under $40,000

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleFord unveiled Wednesday the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck that is a critical piece of the company’s $22 billion investment into electrification. The vehicle is one of a trifecta of Ford EV debuts and launches in the past year. And it is possibly the most meaningful in terms of the bottom line. The Ford F-150 Lightning, which will be built at the automaker’s Rouge factory in Dearborn, Michigan, follows the introduction of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit, a configurable all-electric cargo van focused on commercial customers.

techcrunch.com
