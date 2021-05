North Carolina health officials say it’s too soon to know when they’ll drop the indoor face mask requirement in the state’s public and private schools. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recently ended the requirement that face coverings be worn outdoors at schools. But state Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson said Thursday that it could be a while, especially at elementary schools, before the indoor face mask requirement is lifted. Thursday was the first day that children ages 12 to 15 were eligible to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.