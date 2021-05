Ray Reco McNeary is expected to be taken into custody by Federal Marshals today for the attempted bank robbery and taking of hostages at the Wells Fargo Bank in St. Cloud last week. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined on WJON today. She says McNeary was taken by St. Cloud FBI agents to Sherburne County per request by US Marshals. Once he arrives at Sherburne’s federal holding facility, he will be in the custody of the USMS. Kendall says McNeary never attended his bail hearing and was never out of custody after his arrest last Thursday. Kendall says McNeary threatened the hostages last Thursday and held a scissors to the neck of at least one hostage during the ordeal.