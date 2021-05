If there are two people who know how to swear up a storm in the movies, it’s Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds – just look at their performances in Pulp Fiction and the Deadpool movies, respectively, for the power of their profanity in full flow. And so, sharing the screen with the pair of them in a foul-mouthed action-comedy like upcoming sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard means embracing all kinds of F-bombs and flowery linguistics – as Salma Hayek found out. She’s Sonia, the titular ‘wife’ of Jackson’s character in the sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, teaming up with the pair for an action-comedy of fiery fights and explosive dialogue.