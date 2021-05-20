newsbreak-logo
Yakima-area high schools start vaccination challenge

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Five high schools in Yakima County are competing in a school spirit challenge to see how many students at each will get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Yakima Health District kicked off the Race For Community Immunity on Wednesday to encourage students to get vaccinated. Participating schools include Davis High School, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Online, La Salle High School and Toppenish High School.

