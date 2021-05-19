newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Teens rescued after getting trapped in abandoned St. Paul building

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cUSH_0a59Mtam00
Credit: St. Paul Fire Department

Three teenagers were rescued by firefighters at an abandoned building in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon.

According to St. Paul Fire Department, the technical rescue took place at 965 Mississippi River Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. on a report of three teens trapped in a "confined area" of the building that was once part of a Ford assembly plant.

One of the teenagers was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

There were six teenagers who entered the building as so-called "urban explorers." Three escaped and called 911 after the others became trapped, according to authorities.

The incident Wednesday happened less than a week after a teen was seriously injured in a five-story fall at the Fruen Mill in Minneapolis. At least four people fallen at the Fruen Mill since 2005, including one person who died.

The most recent incident at the Fruen Mill involved a man suffering serious injuries after a 40-foot fall in 2015. Around the same time, a University of Minnesota student fell to her death while exploring the Bunge Grain Elevator near Dinkytown.

It's part of a larger problem with abandoned mills (and other derelict industrial sites) in Minnesota, which are an attractive destination for so-called urban explorers.

As the Star Tribune reported, the rise of social media and devices like GoPro have driven the popularity of urban exploration in recent years, with Minneapolis being a prime location because the city "generally doesn’t demolish vacant sites that are structurally sound because of potential for redevelopment."

But the hobby — which is popular across the U.S. and around the world — comes with a wide range of risks, including structurally unsound buildings, "the toxic chemicals known as PCBs, lead paint and mercury (especially at former power plants) and mold, asbestos and pigeon droppings," the New York Times says.

The paper points out that urban explorers also face legal ramifications, as the activity often involves trespassing on private property.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Exploration#Asbestos#Chemicals#Accident#Teenagers#St Paul Fire Department#University Of Minnesota#The Bunge Grain Elevator#The Star Tribune#Gopro#The New York Times#Fruen Mill#Teens#Firefighters#Unknown Injuries#Trespassing#Authorities#Mississippi River#Vacant Sites#So Called Urban Explorers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Authorities ID driver killed after crashing in Minneapolis with tire missing

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mother of 3 identified as driver who died after car lost tire, crashed in Minneapolis

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minneapolis, MNKRDO

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in park near St. Paul College

A 30-year-old man died after being found at a park near St. Paul College Saturday evening. The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the park at the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Kellogg Boulevard for an "unresponsive man" at 6:53 p.m. They pronounced the man deceased, with...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KRMG

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial...
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

2 hospitalized after shooting near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were shot in a confrontation near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis Monday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East 24th Street and 18th Avenue South where two people had reportedly gotten into a confrontation, pulled guns and began shooting at each other, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Young girl shot in the head in north Minneapolis

A girl was transported to a hospital in "very critical condition" after being shot in the head Saturday in Minneapolis. Police spokesperson John Elder said the shooting was reported at approximately 8:32 p.m., with a preteen girl struck in the head by a bullet on the 2200 block of Llion Avenue North in north Minneapolis.