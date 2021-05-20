Man dies in motorcycle crash west of the Twin Cities

Carver County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation in Carver County.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office reports that a man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at 16795 County Road 122 in Hollywood Township – just southwest of the City of Watertown.

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m., and maps show a large curve in the road at the location of the crash provided by the sheriff's department.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist's identity has not been released, pending notification of family members. No further details about the crash have been provided.

In a press release, Sheriff Jason Kamerud reminded motorists "to be aware of the road conditions as we enter the summer travel season."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office at 952-361-1212.