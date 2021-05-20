newsbreak-logo
Hanover, VA

7172 Soft Wind Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Richmond.com
 18 hours ago

Welcome to 7172 Soft Wind Lane! This is a Great Colonial on nearly a Half Acre Lot (.46). New Dimensional Roof, New Carpet, Huge Deck with Pergola and Built In Bar, Paved Driveway. Spacious Great Room with Brick/Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Island. Upstairs you'll find a Comfortable Primary Suite with WIC and Full Bath. Home Office. Large Bedrooms with Lots of Closet Space. This Home Has Been Well Maintained and Is Waiting For Your Family! Move in Ready.

richmond.com
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Business
