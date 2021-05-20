7172 Soft Wind Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Custom built Stuart Turner designed home in Montpelier. This is a true gem located on 5 acres of lakefront w/ so much detail in the design. Formal living and dining rooms with large family room is perfect for entertaining and big family gatherings. The Florida room with large windows overlooks the beautiful backyard with in-ground pool and custom landscaping. Large eat-in kitchen has granite counters, double wall ovens, and plenty of counterspace for the gourmet cook! There is a bedroom on the main level that has been transformed into the ultimate room for the craft/hobby enthusiast! Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and an office/study with custom bookcases. The large primary bedroom has a gorgeous ensuite full bath with custom tiled shower, h/h vanities and separate freestanding tub. The basement is designed with large rec room and game room that leads to the patio and out to the pool. Another bedroom on this level could also be perfect for a media room and includes another full bath. Rear load two car (oversized) garage has access from main level and the basement level. A true retreat in the country but also convenient to Short Pump and Richmond!