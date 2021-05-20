7172 Soft Wind Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Wonderful opportunity in Providence –gorgeous 5 bd/4 full ba transitional on semi private, fenced cul de sac lot. The Franklin offers flexibility in use & boasts a dedicated 1st floor office w/wall of built-ins & French door, open kitchen/dining area/family room, open 2nd flr loft & fin 3rd flr w/ full bath; 5th bdrm suite/rec room. Kitchen offers granite, island, pantry, raised bar seating, backsplash, dual gas oven, GE appls, built in microwave & soft close cabs/drawers. Eat-in dining area w/ recessed lighting leads to spacious, fully fenced backyard overlooking natural landscape. Upstairs features an open loft, 3 bdrms & utility rm w/cabs. Primary BR w/large WIC & privt bath w/ dual raised vanity w/blt in shelving, soaking tub & tile shower. 3rd flr is fully finished w/ LVP, full bath w/ sliding barn door, WIC – HVAC added. Ext features: 2-car garage w/ tankless h20 heater, shelving & opener, full irrigation, wide/covered front porch & no potential to build behind. Providence offers community park, sport field, 3 neighborhood ponds,walking trails,amphitheater, & basketball court. Premier Hanover schools, convenient to the town of Ashland, train & I95 leading to all things RVA!