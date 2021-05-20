newsbreak-logo
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck can power your home in an outage

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFord isn’t alone in its effort to show consumers the benefits of an all-electric vehicle. Others, such as Lucid Motors have also touted this capability. Severe winter storms in February caused a massive power outage in Texas, with more than 4.5 million homes and businesses left without power for days. 151 people were killed as a result. The F-150 Lightning’s 9.6 kW of Back Up Power can provide full home power for up to three days on a full charge of battery.

View All 1 Comments
