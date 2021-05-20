Rittenhouse set to make first in-person court appearance in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with homicide for shooting and killing two people during last summer's protests, is set to make his first in-person appearance in Kenosha County Court this Friday.

Rittenhouse, 18, is scheduled to attend his final pre-trial hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jury selection is set for this November.

Rittenhouse has not attended court in-person in Kenosha due to the pandemic, making all of his appearances virtually. But the Kenosha County Courthouse is increasingly allowing in-person appearances with the pandemic now more under control.

He did appear in-person in Lake County Court in Illinois last October during an extradition hearing. Wisconsin prosecutors were successful in bringing Rittenhouse back to Wisconsin to face charges.

Rittenhouse is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and 1st-degree reckless homicide, among other charges, in the Aug. 25 shooting in Kenosha.

Prosecutors say the then 17-year-old shot and killed two people and injured a third person with an AR-15 he had brought to the protests.

Rittenhouse's attorneys say he fired in self-defense. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Rittenhouse is out on a $2 million bond after supporters raised the money for him.

The Kenosha shooting happened in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip