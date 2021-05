When COVID first took hold around the world, countries created various restrictions at their borders in an effort to keep the virus out. In the States, that meant a travel ban that affected both where people in the U.S. were able to go and who was able to come into the country at all. Many of the travel bans instated at the start of the pandemic have continued to remain in place out of an abundance of caution. But as public health experts and travel officials start to push back, it looks like that could soon change. Keep reading to find out which COVID travel restrictions were just loosened.