New York City, NY

NY AG has been looking into taxes of Trump Organization CFO for months

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York attorney general's office has opened a criminal tax investigation into top Trump Organization officer Allen Weisselberg, increasing the legal pressure on the long-time aide to former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the investigation say.

