Congress & Courts

'Holy cow': See Rep. Ryan's stunned reaction to House vote

Northwest Signal
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) gave an impassioned speech on the House floor after the vast majority of House Republicans voted against an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

