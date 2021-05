If you are an avid fisherman and you catch either trout or salmon, make sure to check the fish for a tag, it could be worth $100. It has always been my dream to get paid to fish and hunt but the odds of that becoming a full time job are not in my favor, but some part time cash maybe possible the next time a bag a trout or a salmon. My son and I will be doing our annual float down the Muskegon River at the end of May to do some trout fishing, hopefully a fish winds up paying for our trip.