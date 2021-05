The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat in one of the most interesting NBA games this Saturday night. Both sides need to win, Bucks in order to keep their chances of reaching the second spot in the East, and the Heat due to their pretty tough position at the moment. Erik Spoelstra’s guys are currently fifth, half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks, while on the other side, the New York Knicks have the same record as their division rivals from Florida. We need to mention that both teams play really well in the past two weeks, posting wins and significantly improving their overall form.