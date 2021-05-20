Full House: Cardinals will open Busch Stadium to full capacity for 2021 starting June 14
Cue the crowded house curtain calls for newcomer Nolan Arenado. As punctuation to this past week’s rapidly adapting policies, the Cardinals will open Busch Stadium to full capacity June 14 and let the full sea of read pour in for the remainder of the season, health policies permitting. The team announced Wednesday that single game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale at noon on May 27, and that some games will have a price tag of $6 to reduce the cost of games for 2021. Starting with the Marlins series on Flag Day season ticket holders will have access to their usual seats.www.stltoday.com