Mia Khalifa Dubs Gal Gadot 'Genocide Barbie' After Israel-Palestine Statement

If you have been watching the news, then you may be aware of what has been happening between Isreal and Palestine. Images and photos of the Israeli military ejecting Palestinian families from their homes or Hamas and Israel's rockets flying through the sky in the middle of the night or airstrikes devastating Gaza have taken over timelines, and the conflict has caused several celebrities to speak out. Many have chosen sides over the controversial political human rights issue, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has received backlash after sharing her thoughts.