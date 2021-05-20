Mia Khalifa Dubs Gal Gadot 'Genocide Barbie' After Israel-Palestine Statement
Mia Khalifa is taking aim at Gal Gadot after her neutral statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Additionally, Khalifa's post also follows Gadot's recent remarks on the escalating situation, in which she stated that both sides deserve to "live side by side in peace." However, the former IDF soldier and Miss Israel was roundly criticized by both sides for her neutral statement, including the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair Netanyahu, who accused her of acting like Switzerland.www.papermag.com