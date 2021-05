May 11, 2020 – Becky Lynch vacates the RAW Women’s Championship. In a RAW promo that had been teased hours in advance, Lynch confirmed to the world what the rumors had been suggesting: she was expecting. Not expecting a title shot or any kind of match for that matter, but her first child with future husband, Seth Rollins. This was a monumental announcement for a WWE superstar who had been the arguable face of the company for the past 18 months. Just weeks before, she had defeated Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 – ending her period of dominance since her RAW debut earlier in the year. As we all know, on May 10, 2020, Asuka captured the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase in unusual circumstances. How did Becky’s announcement and Asuka’s win shape the next year of women’s wrestling? Let’s find out.