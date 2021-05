DENVER — A longtime deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) has died of COVID-19. “It is with a heavy heart that we share Denver Sheriff Deputy James Herrera passed away earlier today from COVID-19 with his immediate family by his side," Sheriff Elias Diggins said in a statement. "Herrera is a 25 year veteran of the DSD and was assigned to the Downtown Detention Center. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”