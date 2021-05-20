WWE ratings roundup: Raw, NXT, SmackDown

Hello everyone, and welcome to another Friday night which means another episode of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, my apologies for not being here last week but I was traveling for my father’s wedding. And of course I missed maybe the best match WWE has put on free TV in months if not years as well as Roman finally getting a long overdue music upgrade. Ah well, maybe this week will be good too? We’ll probably get more movement on the Intercontinental title picture, Bayley will almost certainly continue antagonizing Bianca Belair, and we’ll try to see what the Smackdown landscape looks like without Daniel Bryan while Cesaro continue to pursue a title shot against Roman Reigns. I’m also sure we’ll get the never ending interactions between the Street Profits and Dirty Dawgs to continue, because the tag team scene is a near wasteland on Smackdown. Anyway will all that in mind let’s see what WWE Smackdown has in store for this week.