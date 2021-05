A 34-year-old Beaumont woman ended up in Hopkins County jail on a felony theft charge Sunday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Mykeya Starlet James allegedly tried to leave Walmart with more than $50 worth of merchandise around 1:40 p.m. May 9, 2021. She reportedly passed all points of sale without paying for the merchandise she had collected in the store. She was detained until police arrived, then taken into custody at the store and jailed for theft of property valued at less than 2,500, Sulphur Springs Police Officer Cameron Robinson noted in arrest reports.