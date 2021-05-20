newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

Ford wires its electric trucks for business customers

By Joseph White
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41absU_0a59K8Yo00

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s newly revealed electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup doubles down on a bet that the company can beat Tesla Inc and other rivals by giving new technology a familiar face and convincing long-time fleet and business customers that going electric saves money.

Ford officially unveiled the battery electric F-150 Lightning model on Wednesday evening, after giving it a cameo appearance during President Joe Biden’s visit on Tuesday to the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan, where the trucks will be assembled beginning next year.

Based on customer response, Ford has already moved to increase planned manufacturing capacity here for the electric F-150 by "tens of thousands" of vehicles a year, Ford's head of Americas and International Markets, Kumar Galhotra, told Reuters ahead of Wednesday's official debut. He did not disclose the new production targets.

Ford expects to boost annual production of the electric F-150 to 40,000 vehicles or more, starting in 2023, according to Sam Fiorani, head of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.

Ford executives said ahead of Wednesday’s debut they have a different strategy for selling electric trucks and vans in volume from Tesla or General Motors Co..

Where Tesla and GM are positioning their initial electric pickups as lifestyle vehicles for the affluent, Ford executives said they are focused on convincing commercial fleet operators - a market Ford dominates - that the F-150 Lightning and electric Transit are cost-effective, rational choices.

“That’s the only way you can build up the volume,” said Ted Cannis, Ford’s general manager for commercial vehicles.

COMPETITION

The electric F-150 and an electric version of Ford’s Transit van due out late this year look like, and share many components with, the gasoline versions that are top-selling profit machines for the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

A “commercial base” version of Ford’s F-150 Lightning will start at $39,974 before tax credits, including a $7,500 federal tax credit Ford buyers can still get and Tesla and General Motors buyers cannot. That price is about $10,000 more than the cheapest gasoline-fueled F-150.

Besides an estimated 230 miles (370 km) of range, the base F-150 Lightning comes with a 15.5-inch (39.37 cm), Tesla-style dashboard screen, a roomy “frunk” storage space where the gas engine would be, and enough plugs and juice to power a construction site for up to three days, Ford officials said.

A Lightning XLT model, which aligns with the best-selling version of the gasoline F-150, will start at $52,974, Ford said. That is 51% higher than the gasoline XLT’s base price.

Ford plans more expensive versions of the F-150 Lightning, including a “Platinum” model with an extended-range battery likely to be priced around $90,000.

Tesla’s electric Cybertruck, which looks like it rolled off the set of a science-fiction movie, is due to begin high-volume production in 2022, and its price will start at $39,900. GM’s first electric pickup is an “electric supertruck,” the GMC Hummer EV, priced from $79,995 to nearly $100,000. High-volume production will begin in fall 2022, after a small initial run of trucks this autumn.

GM plans to introduce a Lightning competitor, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, in late 2022, Fiorani said. It will be built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform that it shares with the upcoming Hummer EV, GM has said.

GM is also moving into the electric delivery van segment with a new unit, BrightDrop, and a new purpose-built electric van.

Ford is using a heavier-gauge steel for the frame of the F-150 Lightning, but did not undertake a complete redesign to integrate the battery pack into the chassis.

By staying close to the current model, Ford can offer the electric truck sooner, at a competitive price “and make money on it,” said Darren Palmer, general manager for Ford’s electric vehicles.

Ford plans to offer software-enabled services to fleet and business customers, such as tracking driver behavior, predicting maintenance and planning delivery routes, said Ford’s Cannis.

Once Ford starts charging for these services, “then you’re in the subscription game,” Cannis said.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Dearborn, MI
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 150#Ford Motor Company#Motor Vehicles#General Electric#Commercial Vehicles#Motor Co#Tesla Inc#Americas#International Markets#Autoforecast Solutions#General Motors Co#Xlt#Cybertruck#Brightdrop#Gmc Hummer Ev#Chevrolet Silverado Ev#Electric Trucks#Electric Version#Electric Transit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

‘Lordstown Motors Week’ to Open Plant to Analysts, Investors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio –Lordstown Motors Corp. has taken the public relations offensive as it wrestles with declining stock value, a flurry of investor lawsuits and an inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The electric-vehicle manufacturer this morning announced “Lordstown Motors Week” in June, a five-day event inviting analysts, customers and...
Belvidere, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

1,600 layoffs coming at Illinois Jeep Cherokee factory

BELVIDERE, Ill. -- Some 1,600 jobs are being cut at a Jeep Cherokee factory in northern Illinois as automakers continue being plagued by the global shortage of semiconductors. The U.S. arm of Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, said Friday it was cutting one of the two work shifts at its Belvidere Assembly Plant as of July 26. That could result in the layoffs of 1,641 workers, company spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.
Pontiac, MIbusinessfacilities.com

GM Investing $40M At Pontiac, MI Stamping Plant

General Motors has announced plans to invest $40 million at its Pontiac Stamping Plant in Michigan. The investment will be used to renovate the existing facility, and install new, highly flexible fabrication machinery and presses to support future electric vehicle production and various product applications. Renovation work will begin immediately, and GM anticipates the investment will create 20 new jobs.
Southfield, MIPosted by
Financial World

Southfield's AlixPartners says chip shortage to cost carmakers $110bn in revenues

Late on Friday, AlixPartners, the Southfield, Michigan-headquartered business consultancy firm, said in a report that the recent leg of rancorous semiconductor shortage across the globe, which had prompted a number of US auto plants to trim outputs, could cost global automakers as many as $110 billion in revenues this year, nearly 45% up from a prior forecast of $61 billion, casting further glooms on a grievously hurt global automotive industry.
BusinessGreen Car Reports

Fisker electric vehicles will have Sharp display systems, "class-leading resolution"

Fisker and Sharp on Monday announced an agreement to develop and product interior interface technologies for up to four upcoming electric vehicles. The agreement would mean that Sharp will supply screens and other components, with “class-leading resolution balanced with optimized power consumption,” to a series of upcoming Fisker models. Included in the agreement with Sharp are the Ocean SUV, due to be built by Magna for a late-2022 market arrival; an affordable $30,000 electric vehicle resulting from Project PEAR, due in the fourth quarter of 2023; and “potentially two additional Fisker vehicles.”
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition is a 710-hp Chevy truck

Ram has the 1500 TRX, and Ford will soon have the F-150 Raptor R, but Chevrolet fans looking for a high-performance V-8 truck currently miss out on the fun. Thankfully there's an aftermarket, and one of the companies with a wide array of tuned Chevy trucks is Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) of Toms River, New Jersey. Its latest is a Yenko-branded Silverado packing 710 hp.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

From the rock solid Ford F150-Lightning to the crab walking Hummer – These are 9 upcoming full-electric Pickup Trucks that are worth waiting for

If you have following the electric car market for the last few years, you might be aware that the electric pickup truck segment is one of the most hotly contested at the moment with several well-established automakers and startups locked in a fierce battle to bring the most compelling product to the market. While the Tesla Cybertruck might be credited for being the one for pulling everyone’s interest towards battery-electric pickup trucks, there are plenty of competitors that can give Elon Musk’s ambitious EV a run for its money. Most of these electric trucks feature specs that will force your jaw to hit the ground. Here’s a rundown of all the upcoming electric pickups that aren’t Tesla Cybertruck.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

What's Going Right With General Motors?

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, Motley Fool contributor John Rosevear joins host Nick Sciple for a look at the week's auto news. Topics include GM's (NYSE:GM) earnings, Argo AI's new lidar announcement, Stellantis earnings, and more!. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check...
Businessfreightwaves.com

Chip shortage will be with us a long while; Hyundai invests over $7B in US

The semiconductor chip shortage continues to be the dominant news item in the automotive supply chain world. Not that anyone is surprised by this anymore. The NTEA, the association for the work truck industry, said in its May 2021 edition of NTEA News that it expects the semiconductor chip issue to cause some sort of disruption to the production of work trucks until at least the third quarter of 2021.
Businessmitechnews.com

Eaton Gets Power Converter Business For New Electric Truck

SOUTHFIELD—Eaton Corp. announced its eMobility business has been awarded a contract to supply a 24-to-12-volt DC-DC converter for use in a commercial heavy-duty battery electric vehicle (BEV) that will power accessories, such as antilock brakes and lighting. The BEV will be sold in the North American and China markets beginning later this year.
Carsthetorquereport.com

Is an Electric Ford Bronco in the works?

Ford is getting close to the debut of the electric F-150 Lightning and it’s already made waves with the arrival of the Mustang Mach-E. But what else Ford is planning to electrify in its lineup, maybe the Bronco? That would be cool and it looks like it could happen. Ford...
Wentzville, MOgmauthority.com

GM Wentzville Plant Moving From Three To Two Shifts

General Motors’ facility in Wentzville, Missouri has transitioned from three production shifts to two production shifts. The GM Wentzville plant made the production shift changes last week. In addition to the production shift changes put in place last week, the GM Wentzville plant will also experience a scheduled downtime period...
EconomyBenzinga

TuSimple Reports Receiving 6,775 Orders For Its Self-Driving Electric Truck

Self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) said on Monday it scored 1,000 new bookings in April and added 1,200 in the first quarter, taking its total booking to 6,775 trucks so far. What Happened: The San Diego-based autonomous trucking company that raised $1.35 billion in a public offering last...
Carsequipmentworld.com

Ford Leans on its High Performance Legacy for Name of its New Electric F-150

Who says lightning never strikes twice in the same place?. Ford announced today that its eagerly awaited all-electric F-150 will be called Lightning, the same name of its high-performance street truck which was available for nine, non-consecutive model years from 1993 through 2004. In addition to the name announcement, Ford...
CarsCNET

Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Every electric pickup truck coming

Electric cars are hardly the norm, but automakers big and small believe electric trucks may be the golden ticket to EV acceptance. And boy, there are a ton of them coming. Every few weeks it seems another EV pickup is added to the pipeline, so we here at Roadshow decided to throw out the lasso and round them up. From the Ford F-150 Lightning, to Tesla, to the reborn Hummer, Rivian and everything in between, here is every company that's announced intentions to build one. Whether they all come to market remains to be seen.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Here is the Biggest Ford Pickup Truck?

As most of us know, the Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle in America. Ford has been making them for a long time, and we can’t seem to get enough of it. Although the F-150 is the most popular model in the F-series, it is far from the biggest Ford pickup truck. That honor belongs to the positively gargantuan Ford F-750.
CarsPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Volta Trucks Expanding Range of Full-Electric Trucks

Volta Trucks has announced its Road-to-Zero Emissions strategy as it delivers on its vision of decarbonizing the logistics industry. The announcement comes at a time of increasing societal focus on climate change and air quality improvements, with many cities implementing low- or zero-emissions zones. Building upon the success of the...