newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Podcast: Let northforker plan your Memorial Day Weekend

By northforker
northforker.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unofficial start to summer is nearly here and we’re so ready for it. If you’re looking for ideas of things to do across the North Fork for Memorial Day Weekend tune into this week’s podcast episode as northforker staffers Michelina Da Fonte and Sara Austin chat about their dream Memorial Day Weekend itineraries.

northforker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#North Fork#This Week#Sara Austin Chat#Itineraries#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related
FestivalNY Daily News

Memorial Day weekend 2021: The ultimate checklist for hosting

How to host a Memorial Day gathering that’s fun and safe. A Memorial Day weekend cookout is a popular way to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, and as the country begins to bounce back from COVID-19, people are looking forward to planning what might be their first gathering in months. While restrictions are continually changing and “normal” is still a moving target, there are plenty of ways to host a Memorial Day gathering that’s both safe and fun.
TravelPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Huge Travel Jump Expected for Memorial Day Weekend

It's another positive sign that the world is slowly inching its way back to 'normal'. AAA Auto Club is predicting a huge increase in travel this Memorial Day weekend, compared to the same time frame last year. Their research indicates that more than 37 million people will venture at least...
Lifestylemcdonoughvoice.com

Bowen Pool eyes Memorial Day weekend opening

In a time when “normal” can seem to be an elusive goal, the latest news coming from the Bowen Pool is clearly encouraging. They are currently advertising, largely in posters, to hire lifeguards. Those with prior lifeguard experience are slated to receive higher hourly pay. Further, all certification courses are...
TravelPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Top Memorial Day Weekend Destinations For Idahoans

We're back! Idaho and the rest of the nation is feeling good and it seems like we're super excited to get back to travelling. Memorial Day Weekend with the exception of last year has always been and extremely popular travel weekend. This year AAA is predicting "More than 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for a holiday getaway." 37 million is a lot of people, how many of those travelers are from our neck of the woods? The AAA estimate says that "202,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, that's a 60% increase from 2020 but 13% less than 2019 so not everybody is quite ready to pack a suitcase.
Champion Township, MIWLUC

Champion campground booked for Memorial Day Weekend

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping bookings are filling fast for one state park in Champion. Van Riper State Park opened for the summer season May 3. Park ranger Matena Coron said they are already fully booked in their Modern campground for Memorial Day weekend. The Rustic campground has a couple more sights available for the holiday weekend.
Mississippi Statemillcitytimes.com

Mississippi River Paddle Share Season Opens Memorial Day Weekend

The Mississippi River Paddle Share reservation system is open for Memorial Day weekend booking and beyond. Paddle Share is a self-serve kayak sharing system on the Mississippi River (and one lake station at Lilydale Regional Park in Saint Paul). Rent a kayak online, pick up from lockers at your starting destination, paddle down river while exploring the shorelines and nearby restaurants, then return your kayak to the locker at your end destination.
Overland Park, KSvisitoverlandpark.com

Things To Do In Overland Park Memorial Day Weekend

Ahhhh Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer. The time when we break out the white clothes, put on the sunscreen, and head outside for three straight days. (Please, there is no need to brag if you have Friday off as well.) So now that we have that covered, let’s plan your Memorial weekend, which should obviously be spent in Overland Park. Read on to see 10 ways to spend your Memorial weekend in OP.
Arundel, MEmaineartscene.com

Vinegar Hill Presents Memorial Day Weekend Preview

(Arundel, ME) Vinegar Hill Music Theatre is singing a new tune as it returns from its forced hibernation. Long-time Managing & Technical Directors return with new owners and new energy to re-introduce Vinegar Hill to the Community. They are dedicated to bringing you a combination of safe, new, indoor/outdoor programming, all of which will be showcased during the Memorial Day Weekend Preview.
Lifestylecapefearweekend.com

Cape Fear Weekend Planner: 6 things to do this weekend

Don’t Miss Out On Weekend Events. Join Our Email List. Burgwin-Wright House & Gardens | 8:30 p.m. | Details. Experience Colonial nightlife at the Burgwin-Wright House. Guided by interpreters, they’ll reveal the rituals and superstitions of bygone times- a life without electricity and modern conveniences. They offer a tour at 8:30pm and 9:30pm. Fee is $14 plus tax per person. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Call (910) 762-0570, do not email.
LifestyleHOT 97

Memorial Day Summer Kick Off Contest!

Listen to HOT 97 at 7AM & 4PM for a chance to win tickets to Six Flags & qualify for a grand prize of a grill and all BBQ accessories PLUS a gift card for all BBQ Grocery. Made HOT by Universal Republic, 300 Entertainment & HOT 97.
Festivalmukilteobeacon.com

Through Your Lens | Festival of Flowers

While many residents were making the trip up to Skagit Valley last month to view flowers at the annual Tulip Festival, reader Kristina Tetelepta had a better idea. Since they were both at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tetelepta and her daughter Miley decided to plant their own tulips in their front yard and in the flowers beds in front of their house during the fall of 2020. Tetelepta wasn't sure if the tulip fields were going to be open this spring. The blooming flowers provided a welcome sight for Tetelepta and her neighbors. And no one had to drive Skagit County.
LifestylePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Share Photos of Fishing Opener Weekend [PHOTOS]

With highs in the 70's and plenty of sunshine, Minnesota saw perfect weather for the Governor's Fishing Opener weekend. When it comes to water, I prefer drinking it rather than fishing it. Specifically, I like water brewed with yeast, hops and grain. The results are usually quite tasty. So, rather than hitting the lakes for fishing opener this past weekend, my wife and I headed to Wisconsin to check out some breweries out there. We started in Spooner, WI where the Churchill family invited us to visit Round Man Brewing (a fantastic family-owned brewpub that we loved and would highly recommend if you're ever in the area or passing through). From there, we visited the stunning new Lift Bridge Brewing facility in New Richmond, then on to the wonderfully bizarre and a personal favorite Oliphant Brewing in Somerset.
TravelOnlyInYourState

Road Trip To 4 To 6 Different Vineyards On The Winery Tours Of Southern Illinois Shuttle

Do you love wine? Do you love drinking wine with friends? If so, you should think about booking a shuttle that will take you to your choice of four to six wineries along the Southern Illinois Wine Trail and Shawnee Hills Wine Trail! This is a great way to discover new wineries while having a designated driver. Winery Tours of Southern Illinois provides a private shuttle for you and your group so you can enjoy hopping from vineyard to vineyard. You will have a blast tasting fantastic regional wines without the hassle and stress of figuring out who’s going to drive.
Posted by
The Owensboro Times

Botanical Garden hosting Mother’s Day picnic lunch Sunday

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is again gearing up for a Mother’s Day celebration, as they’ll be hosting a picnic lunch this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are required and will be accepted through May 6. Garden officials said people can enjoy a “gourmet” boxed picnic lunch in...
Cell PhonesThrillist

15 Essential Apps for Your Big Summer Road Trip

Find your next clean bathroom, slice of pizza, photo-op with a giant dinosaur, and more. In the summer of 2020, something funny happened: We turned into our parents. What innocently began as “just going for a drive” and rediscovering Steely Dan turned into parking at drive-in movies and carhop restaurants until suddenly, we went full Clark Griswold: traversing America in RVs, seeking out cheesy roadside attractions, and crossing National Parks off our bucket lists.