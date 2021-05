The Jets have signed Hamsah Nasirildeen out of Florida State, the team's first of three picks in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) is being listed as an LB although he stood out at safety for the Seminoles. He started 17 games over the past three seasons (but only two games after missing seven games in 2020 rehabbing an injured knee) with 233 tackles and 4 interceptions for his career. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019. He did return to play in the Seminoles' final two games last season, which drew notice from Jets GM Joe Douglas.