Gadsden County, FL

First Gadsden County High School student to graduate from TCC Honors Program

By Alexa Trischler
WTXL ABC 27 News
 8 hours ago
Here's a first for Gadsden County: 17-year-old Ya'Mya Roberts is the first ever to complete the Tallahassee Community College Honors Program.

She received her Associate's Degree and is also graduating first in her class at Gadsden County High School, both with a 4.0 GPA at the same time.

Ya'Mya received over $700,000 in scholarships from 11 different universities nationwide, including two full rides. She said she started planning her life at a young age, is always striving for challenges, and wants to change the narrative of her hometown.

Roberts, the 2021 valedictorian of GCHS and TCC Honors graduate, said, "many people when they think of Gadsden County they think of an economically or educationally disadvantaged community. If you're from Gadsden County you can do it just like I did it, we all can do it, don't let society or the outside world tell us that we're not good enough, that we're disadvantaged, that we're not really suited for certain opportunities, just keep pushing, dream big, and defy odds."

Ya'Mya said she recognizes the disparities with people of color and healthcare. She is going to pursue medicine and plans to be a gynecologist.

