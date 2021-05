Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery against his ex-partner Brandi Passante, EW has confirmed. Schulz was involved in an incident with Passante at an Orange County, Calif. bar on April 30, public information officer Kimberly Edds of the Orange County District Attorney's office confirmed. Schulz left the scene before police arrived and no arrest was made.