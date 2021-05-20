newsbreak-logo
Bill to limit environmental appeals in SF is dead for now

By Tim Redmond
48hills.org
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA measure aimed at discouraging environmental appeals of some public projects is apparently dead for the moment. The Land Use and Transportation Committee voted 2-1 Monday to table the bill – which means unless six supes vote to call it out of committee, it’s not going anywhere. Sups. Aaron Peskin...

