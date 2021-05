Ouray County Commissioners decided Tuesday to extend the local mask requirement for the next month, citing a need to keep the rules in place while schools remain in session. The county's order was set to expire May 8, but commissioners voted unanimously to continue it through June 4. They agreed to modify the prior order slightly, no longer requiring masks while waiting to enter a public indoor space, such as a restaurant or store. Masks must still be worn while inside those locations, but can be removed while seated in restaurants.