MLB

MLB Fans Concerned About Shohei Ohtani’s Velocity Tonight

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Through the first quarter of the MLB season, Shohei Ohtani has been a walking highlight reel. With his dominance on the mound and his jaw-dropping at-bats, the Los Angeles Angels talent has impressed and then some. However, during Wednesday night’s game between the Angels and the Cleveland Indians, Ohtani didn’t...

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

MLBPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — The only weakness in Shohei Ohtani's incredible two-way game these days is his control, and it's bugging the Los Angeles Angels' star. Although Ohtani is off to a superb start to a season with no analogue in the past baseball century, he has walked 19 batters in his four mound appearances.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels waste Shohei Ohtani’s best game of the season

Shohei Ohtani continued to amaze, striking out 10 in seven strong innings, but received little offensive support and was let down by the Angels bullpen in a 5-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night in Houston. Limiting walks was the key to Ohtani’s longevity on Tuesday, entering the game...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smashes two-run shot

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The left-handed hitter hit a homer run off Josh Fleming in the third inning. It was the tenth dinger for the electric Ohtani and he is now slashing .273/.322/.645 in 2021.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Pitching but won't hit Wednesday

Ohtani will be the Angels' starting pitcher Wednesday against the Rays but won't serve as the designated hitter, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old has served as the designated hitter while pitching this season, but he won't do so Wednesday since the Halos have a short bench with Anthony Rendon (knee) and Justin Upton (knee) banged up. Ohtani will take the mound for the fourth time this season and should return to the batter's box in Thursday's series finale.
NBAyournewsnet.com

Ohtani starts...deGrom a concern...NBA's best in action

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani makes his fourth start on the mound this season for the Los Angeles Angels after a two-day delay because he got hit on the right elbow by a fastball in Seattle last Sunday. The two-way star is also expected to hit against the AL champion Rays.
MLBdallassun.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make delayed start against Rays

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday night, two days after being scratched because of a sore right elbow. Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) was hit by a pitch on the elbow Sunday but remained in...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Angels: Albert Pujols release about giving Shohei Ohtani more ABs, moving Jared Walsh to 1B

Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh are in line to benefit the most from the Angels designating Albert Pujols for assignment. General manager Perry Minasian told reporters Thursday that cutting Pujols was “more about Jared Walsh playing the right position (and) Shohei Ohtani being in the lineup on a daily basis.” Ohtani will be LA’s primary designated hitter when he isn’t pitching and Walsh is moving to first base full time after shuttling between there and right field.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays rally to beat Angels after Shohei Ohtani splits

Now you see it, now you don’t. That is Shohei Ohtani’s split-fingered fastball in a nutshell, the Angels right-hander using his trademark disappearing pitch to disarm the Tampa Bay Rays for five scoreless innings in Angel Stadium on Wednesday night. Then what initially seemed like a questionable move by manager...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Wild in five scoreless innings

Ohtani completed five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one hit and six walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The two-way star appeared downright dominant at times against the defending American League champions, racking up 15 swinging strikes and limiting the Rays to only one hit (a single). However, he also threw a wild pitch and walked six batters, pushing his pitch count to 84 and contributing to a somewhat early exit. Ohtani's 2.41 ERA and 37.1 percent strikeout rate through four starts are undoubtedly impressive, but his 1.39 WHIP and 21.0 percent walk rate provide some reason for concern. Still, Ohtani is showing this season that his potential is almost boundless, making him a valuable fantasy asset as both a hitter and a pitcher. His next start on the mound will likely come at Houston near the beginning of next week.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani aims to subdue Astros

One night after receiving an exceptional performance from their bullpen in a pinch, the Los Angeles Angels had to figure the odds were slim that they would get another stellar effort. The circumstances didn't seem favorable at the onset, with the Angels placing scheduled starter Alex Cobb on the 10-day...
MLBFrankfort Times

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Boston closer Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 reasons why Shohei Ohtani should be used on defense

Shohei Ohtani has been called Japan’s version of Babe Ruth, because he can hit and pitch. But, to truly be like the Great Bambino, Ohtani needs to learn to play in the field. It would also be helpful on the days he pitches so that the Angels wouldn’t lose his bat if he was to be pulled from a start.
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Shohei Ohtani’s gem wasted as Angels’ bullpen fails in loss to Astros

HOUSTON — Shohei Ohtani finally delivered the complete pitching performance that had been missing for nearly three years. He gave the Angels everything they could have wanted. Except for a victory. Ohtani gave up one run in seven innings, striking out 10, but he was pulled with the score tied...
MLBBoston Globe

Shohei Ohtani’s two-way stardom is finally being fulfilled

The most compelling player in the major leagues returned to Fenway Park on Friday night. With all due respect and admiration for the great Mike Trout, it was Shohei Ohtani. “It seems like the sport stops to watch him,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. That’s because there’s so much to...