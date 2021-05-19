Austin City Hall notebook: Homelessness funding, density bonus program updates up for council review May 20
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect two items' postponements. Austin City Council this week is once again working through a range of items related to its homelessness mitigation strategies and the issue of public camping. Additionally, council members also spent time during their May 18 work session to review a possible plan for spending more than $140 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and will consider items on cultural facilities, development bonuses and housing during their May 20 meeting.communityimpact.com