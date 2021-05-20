Enthusiasts

Ford truck lovers often tell us their first experience with an F-Series pickup is something they’ll fondly remember for the rest of their lives. That’s likely why the Ford F-Series has been America’s best-selling pickup for the past 44 consecutive years. One way that owners can keep that fond memory alive is to simply keep that first F-Series truck in the family no matter how old it gets – and that’s exactly what F-150 Raptor owner Elmer Porter of Eureka, Nevada, has done. His dad gifted his 1955 F-100 to Elmer on his 16th birthday 45 years ago, or one year longer than the Ford sales record. With all of the Ford F-Series in the news of late, we thought you’d like to read Elmer’s email to us below to hear his remarkable journey with that now-restomodded -- and quite roadworthy – 1955 F-100 pickup: