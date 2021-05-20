What was behind the cryptocurrency crash?

Dfinity launched Internet Computer last week. ICP, its cryptocurrency, already has a market cap of over $30 billion. This article is not about the value of owning ICP or how or why you may or may not want to trade crypto. I’m not going to offer any financial advice here. What interests me is how strongly Dfinity’s vision aligns with my piece about what life could be like in a decentralized world, thanks to Ralph Merkle. In the essay, I ask you to imagine a world powered by decentralized apps (dapps), where currencies are traded on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and people transact business on distributed ledgers (a.k.a., blockchains). I also suggest that the future I asked you to envision “is literally just months away.” I was wrong. It’s happening right now. Or is it?