newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What was behind the cryptocurrency crash?

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin, plunged. Billions of dollars were wiped off the cryptocurrency market. Tesla's decision to stop accepting bitcoin for payments and fears over regulation were some of the factors behind the drop. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Regulation#Cnbc#Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
Commodities & Futurefinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Address Moves 9,055 BTC amid Cryptocurrency Market Crash

Bitcoin whales are making some strong moves again amid price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Large BTC account transferred 9,055 Bitcoin yesterday after the world’s largest cryptocurrency lost nearly 20% of its value over the weekend. According to the latest data published by crypto analytics platform Whale Alert, the total...
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. A relatively new cryptocurrency is trying to reach the moon, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin before it. SafeMoon, which debuted in March, has received increased buzz recently, based on...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Crypto Stocks Dropped Like Rocks Today

The world of cryptocurrencies was thrown for a loop over the weekend as Elon Musk suddenly soured on the industry. That's caused a big drop in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As I'm writing, Bitcoin is down 9.2% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 9.8%, and Dogecoin is down 7.4%. That puts their loss for the week at 26.4%, 17.1%, and 15.7% respectively.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

These Cryptocurrencies Could Be the Next Dogecoin

While more hardcore blockchain enthusiasts might not like the advent of meme coins, there’s no denying that they’ve become incredibly popular over the past year. The biggest winner has been Dogecoin, whose popularity has soared thanks to the help of people like Elon Musk. Since its rise, crypto investors have eagerly scoured the market in search of tokens that could become the next Dogecoin.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin price back below $50,000. What’s next for the cryptocurrency?

Investing.com – Bitcoin slipped back below $50,000 in the latter half of the morning as Elon Musk’s U-turn continues to pressure the cryptocurrency space. Late on Wednesday night, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO announced on Twitter that the electric vehicle company would no longer be accepting Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns.
MarketsDesign Taxi

Here’s What Ethereum Creator Has Been Spending On With His Cryptocurrency

Views on cryptocurrency have been conflicted. Tesla, for one, has put the brakes on accepting Bitcoin due to climate change issues, even though it believes digital tokens have “a promising future.”. As for Vitalik Buterin, the 27-year-old founder of major cryptocurrency platform Ethereum, part of his wealth—over US$1 billion in...
MarketsFast Company

What is SHIB Coin? What to know about the ‘Dogecoin Killer’ cryptocurrency

Dogecoin started out as a joke and now the original joke coin has inspired a joke coin of its own—which is just too meta. The latest joke cryptocurrency coin is called SHIB coin and it’s billing itself as a “DOGE Killer,” which, let’s be honest, is more about SEO returns than any valid ability to produce guaranteed investment returns. Here’s what you need to know about SHIB coin:
Stockseminetra.com

What Happens to Stocks and Cryptocurrencies When the Fed Stops Raining Money?

To veterans of financial bubbles, there is plenty familiar about the present. Stock valuations are their richest since the dot-com bubble in 2000. Home prices are back to their pre-financial crisis peak. Risky companies can borrow at the lowest rates on record. Individual investors are pouring money into green energy and cryptocurrency.
Marketsinvezz.com

Steami’s co-founder says CBDCs will co-exist with cryptocurrencies

Per Lee, this co-existence will be fostered by the differences between CBDCs and crypto. Lee believes that BTC’s volatility does not affect the principles on which the coin was built on. Before Lee, Changpeng Zhao said crypto and CBDCs will co-exist, albeit for a short time. Junhaeng Lee, the CEO,...
StocksInvestorPlace

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Case of a Stock Market Crash

With the markets trading near all-time highs, it doesn’t seem like this bull run will be ending any time soon. Even the novel coronavirus pandemic could not slow down Wall Street, which is powering along despite enormous external pressures. However, there is still a chance that a stock market crash could be around the corner. As a result, investors are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the bubble to pop.
MarketsAdWeek

What to Know About Dfinity's New Cryptocurrency, Internet Computer

Dfinity launched Internet Computer last week. ICP, its cryptocurrency, already has a market cap of over $30 billion. This article is not about the value of owning ICP or how or why you may or may not want to trade crypto. I’m not going to offer any financial advice here. What interests me is how strongly Dfinity’s vision aligns with my piece about what life could be like in a decentralized world, thanks to Ralph Merkle. In the essay, I ask you to imagine a world powered by decentralized apps (dapps), where currencies are traded on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and people transact business on distributed ledgers (a.k.a., blockchains). I also suggest that the future I asked you to envision “is literally just months away.” I was wrong. It’s happening right now. Or is it?
Marketsu.today

Ripple Keeps Sending XRP to Huobi, Wiring 110 Million with Other Top Exchanges

Whale Alert crypto tracking platform has published several tweets about half a dozen large XRP transactions made in the past 15 hours. Meanwhile, fintech behemoth Ripple continues its regular XRP wires to the China-headquartered Huobi exchange. Binance, Huobi, etc., move 106 million XRP. Whale Alert spreads the word that, over...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

What’s Behind Skyrocketing Lumber Prices?

· Pandemic shutdowns meant people had nowhere to go, so they bought bigger homes or tackled home renovation projects. · “Last year was our busiest in 10 years of business and we expect 2021 to continue on that trajectory,” says one home builder. The lumber market in 2021 continues to...